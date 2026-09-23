Hamilton tallied 13 tackles (seven solo) during the Ravens' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Hamilton played all but one of the Ravens' 68 defensive snaps during Sunday's loss, and he was much more involved in the second half, with 10 of his career-high 13 tackles coming over the final two quarters. It was the eighth time in Hamilton's career that he logged 10-plus combined tackles, the last of which took place in Week 12 of the 2025 season. He's up to 18 combined tackles through two regular-season games and is well on pace to reach 100-plus tackles for a third consecutive year. Hamilton figures to be busy Week 3 against Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys' passing attack.