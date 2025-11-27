Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Cleared for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton does not have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game against the Bengals.
Hamilton rebounded from an ankle injury that limited him in Sunday's win over the Jets. He logged a full practice session Wednesday and will be ready to roll in an important divisional matchup.
