Hamilton recorded seven tackles (six solo), one sack and one pass defensed during Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns.

Despite having played just 58 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps this past weekend versus Cleveland, Hamilton collected his second sack of the 2022-23 campaign while also setting a new career high with seven stops in the contest. The rookie has essentially retained the same rotational role throughout the season, and next up is a home matchup versus the Falcons on Saturday.