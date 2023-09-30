Hamilton (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Hamilton saw his workload at practice increase each day this week, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to come until Sunday morning. If he is unable to play, Geno Stone would presumably see an increased workload.
