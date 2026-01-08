Hamilton (concussion) recorded 105 total tackles (59 solo), including 1.0 sacks, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Hamilton did it all for Baltimore's defense this season, tying for the team lead in forced fumbles, ranking second in total tackles, tying for second in tackles for loss and finishing third in passes defensed. The 2022 first-round pick from Notre Dame plays all over the field for the Ravens, logging 355 snaps in the box, 298 in the slot, 164 on the defensive line, 162 at free safety, and 24 at outside corner in 2025. His versatility makes him one of the NFL's premier defensive players, and he's expected to remain one of Baltimore's top defenders in 2026.