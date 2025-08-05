Hamilton (groin) did not participate during Tuesday's training camp practice, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hamilton apparently picked up a groin issue during Monday's session, and now he's absent from drills entirely. His availability for Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore is in jeopardy, though the reigning Pro Bowler doesn't figure to play much in that contest even if he's at 100 percent. In his absence, 2024 seventh-rounder Sanoussi Kane could see some first-team reps at safety.