Hamilton will miss minicamp due to an elbow issue with a 2-to-3 week recovery time, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hamilton has "loose bodies" in his elbow, according to head coach John Harbaugh, but he's expected to be ready for training camp. The Notre Dame product is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign that saw him record 13 passes defended, including four interceptions, three sacks and 81 combined tackles.