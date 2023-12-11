Hamilton suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain of his left knee in Sunday's 37-31 overtime win over the Rams, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Hamilton initially returned to the game after suffering the injury, but he later exited again and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Considering the low grade of his knee sprain, the Notre Dame product shouldn't miss much time, if any, according to Schultz. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that the Ravens are viewing Hamilton as week-to-week, so the second-year safety is probably more likely than not to sit out next Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Hamilton has played in all 13 of the Ravens' games thus far, tallying 69 tackles, three sacks, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble.