Hamilton recorded nine total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Hamilton played 100 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps for the fourth consecutive game and notched his first sack of the season in the Week 11 win. The Notre Dame product is one of the NFL's best defensive weapons, recording 59 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles over just nine appearances this season. He's expected to continue starting alongside rookie Malaki Starks in the Week 12 matchup against the Jets.