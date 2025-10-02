Hamilton (groin) did not practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It's another concern for the injury-riddled Baltimore defense after Hamilton was limited Wednesday. Considering he played 100 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday against the Chiefs, it's fair to wonder if Hamilton was injured in Wednesday's practice. If Hamilton is unable to play in Week 5 against the Texans, Sanoussi Kane or Reuben Lowery would be next up at safety alongside rookie Malaki Starks.