Hamilton recorded one solo tackle before getting ejected from Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hamilton struck Titans wideout Chris Moore in the head during a play in the second half and was called for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless player. Fellow starting safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) also left the game early, so Geno Stone is Baltimore's lone healthy safety. Cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet figure to get some reps at safety if Williams is unable to return.