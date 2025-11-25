Hamilton (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hamilton tweaked his ankle in last Sunday's win over the Jets but appears to be ready to go for Baltimore's Thanksgiving night matchup with the Bengals. The fourth-year pro has recorded 69 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 10 appearances, all starts, this season.