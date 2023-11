Hamilton recorded eight tackles (eight solo), an interception and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-31 loss versus the Browns.

Hamilton made the highlight reel on the second play from scrimmage in Week 10, leaping to tip up a Deshaun Watson pass to the flat and then running under the deflection before walking into the endzone for a touchdown. He's making a name for himself in 2023 after a somewhat slow rookie season, and he projects as a viable IDP option come Thursday versus the Bengals.