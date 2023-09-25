Hamilton registered nine tackles (seven solo) -- including three sacks -- along with a forced fumble in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts.

All three of Hamilton's sacks came in the first half, though he was limited to just one tackle in the second half of Sunday's contest. His third sack came at the end of the second quarter, when he stripped quarterback Gardner Minshew for a fumble, though it was recovered by Colts receiver Michael Pittman. Hamilton's three-sack performance already puts him ahead of the two sacks he registered in 16 games last season. He'll look to continue to bring the pressure against Deshaun Watson and the Browns in Week 4.