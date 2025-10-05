Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
After being limited Wednesday, Hamilton didn't practice Thursday and Friday and was deemed questionable for the contest. With Hamilton unavailable Sunday, the depth of Baltimore's banged-up defense is further taxed in Week 5. In his absence, Sanoussi Kane is slated to draw the start at strong safety.
More News
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Questionable to face Houston•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Limited by groin issue•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Stays busy with eight stops•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Leads Ravens with nine stops Monday•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Logs five stops vs. Cleveland•