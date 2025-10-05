default-cbs-image
Hamilton (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

After being limited Wednesday, Hamilton didn't practice Thursday and Friday and was deemed questionable for the contest. With Hamilton unavailable Sunday, the depth of Baltimore's banged-up defense is further taxed in Week 5. In his absence, Sanoussi Kane is slated to draw the start at strong safety.

