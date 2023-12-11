Hamilton suffered a grade one MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Rams, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Hamilton initially returned to the game after suffering the injury, but he later exited again and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Considering the low-grade nature of the injury, the Notre Dame product shouldn't miss much time, if any, according to Schultz. However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hamilton should be considered week-to-week, which could imply he's unlikely to suit up for the Ravens' next game. His status for Week 15 against the Jaguars should become clearer when the team releases its first injury report Wednesday.