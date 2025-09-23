Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Leads Ravens with nine stops Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton registered nine tackles (five solo) in a loss to the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
Hamilton paced Baltimore in tackles in the contest while tying the season-high mark he first recorded in Week 1. The fourth-year safety has notched 23 stops through three games while adding two defensed passes and a forced fumble.
