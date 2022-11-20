Hamilton (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hamilton recorded four tackles with one tackle for loss before exiting at some point in the second half, though the exact nature of his knee injury is still unclear. The rookie first-round pick played 237 of his 315 snaps on defense over the first nine games of the season, and his absence will leave Chuck Clark and Geno Stone as the Ravens' only two healthy safeties for the time being.