Hamilton (knee - MCL) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hamilton suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his left knee in Sunday's overtime victory versus the Rams. Grade 1 is the least severe grade of sprain, so Hamilton isn't certain to miss any games, though the Ravens initially indicated that they are considering Hamilton week-to-week rather than day-to-day. Still, his ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in limited fashion and with a brace on his left knee, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic -- suggests that he could suit up against Jacksonville on Sunday depending on how the remainder of Week 15 prep plays out.