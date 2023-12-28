Hamilton (knee) was estimated as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice walk-through.

Hamilton hurt his knee during Monday's win over San Francisco and was unable to return. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't have an update on the safety following Wednesday's walk-through, mentioning that the team was "just kind of working through" injury concerns given the short timeframe since the Christmas Day victory, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. More clarity about Hamilton's likelihood of playing Sunday against Miami should come as Week 17 prep progresses, but if he's unable to suit up for that contest, Geno Stone would likely take on more defensive snaps.