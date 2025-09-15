Hamilton tallied five total tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Browns.

Hamilton's performance was relatively underwhelming by his usual standards in Sunday's win, though the Ravens defense still held the Browns to just 17 points while forcing two turnovers. The All-Pro safety has now recorded 14 total tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble while playing 141 defensive snaps over Baltimore's first two games. He remains one of the league's premier safeties heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Lions.