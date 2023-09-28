Hamilton (biceps) sat out Baltimore's practice on Wednesday.
Hamilton is now dealing with a biceps injury, putting his status for Sunday's game against the Browns. While his practice status on Thursday and Friday will likely determine his availability, if the 22-year-old is unable to play Geno Stone should start instead.
