Hamilton (knee) is inactive ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers.

The second-year safety out of Notre Dame will miss his second consecutive game Saturday as he continues to recover from the knee injury he suffered in Week 16. After Saturday, Baltimore won't play again until the Divisional round on Jan. 20 or 21, which gives Hamilton even more time to nurse his knee issue. Geno Stone is expected to start alongside Marcus Williams in Baltimore's secondary in Week 18.