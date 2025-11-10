Hamilton recorded one tackle and two passes defensed in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Vikings.

Hamilton had his most quiet performance of the year in Week 10, recording a season-low one stop. On the bright side, he was able to get his hands on a pair of passes from J.J. McCarthy, doubling his season total in passes defensed. Hamilton is now up to 50 total tackles (26 solo), four passes defensed and a forced fumble over eight games this year.