Hamilton compiled nine total tackles (six solo), two passes defensed and a forced fumble in Sunday's 41-40 loss to the Bills.

Hamilton was rather involved in Week 1, as usual, finishing second on the team in tackles behind linebacker Roquan Smith (10). The safety also stripped the ball from tight end Dalton Kincaid in the second quarter, but the ball went out of bounds. Hamilton has increased his production in each of his three campaigns in Baltimore, and he's now opened the 2025 season on the right foot.