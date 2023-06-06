Hamilton (wrist) said Tuesday that he feels great and has no limitations following surgery in March, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hamilton underwent a minor procedure to address an issue in his wrist this offseason, but as expected, he's good to go ahead of mandatory minicamp. The 2022 first-round pick appeared in 16 regular-season contests as a rookie, totaling 62 tackles, two sacks and five pass defenses.
More News
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Collects sack, career high in stops•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Ties season high with six stops•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Expected to suit up•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Deemed questionable•