Hamilton (wrist) said Tuesday that he feels great and has no limitations following surgery in March, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hamilton underwent a minor procedure to address an issue in his wrist this offseason, but as expected, he's good to go ahead of mandatory minicamp. The 2022 first-round pick appeared in 16 regular-season contests as a rookie, totaling 62 tackles, two sacks and five pass defenses.