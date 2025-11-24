Hamilton recorded 10 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets.

The fourth-year pro from Notre Dame reached double-digit stops for the first time this season and finished with the second-most tackles on the Ravens' defense during Sunday's win. Hamilton has now recorded 69 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles over while appearing in 10 games this season. He's expected to remain one of Baltimore's top defensive playmakers in the Week 13 matchup against the Bengals.