Hamilton (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's session.

Hamilton likely picked up the injury during the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Browns, when he played every single defensive snap and finished with nine tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble. His absence from Wednesday's practice may have been precautionary, and he'll have two more opportunities to log at least a limited session heading into Sunday's game against the Jets.