Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: On practice field Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton (groin) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton entered Week 5 as a limited participant at practice but then missed back-to-back sessions before being ruled out for Baltimore's loss to Houston. It's encouraging to now see him back on the field in at least a limited capacity. If the standout safety is able to gain clearance in time to play Sunday at home against the Rams, his presence will provide a significant boost for the Ravens' struggling defense.
