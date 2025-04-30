The Ravens exercised Hamilton's fifth-year option Wednesday.

As expected, Baltimore is retaining Hamilton through the 2026 season. The 24-year-old from Notre Dame has earned back-to-back All-Pro selections, logging 188 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, 22 passes defended, with five interceptions, and three forced fumbles over his last 32 regular-season games. Expect Hamilton to remain one of the Ravens' top defensive playmakers next season, likely starting alongside 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks.