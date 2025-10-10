Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Practices fully Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton (groin) practiced in full Thursday.
After being limited Wednesday, Hamilton upgraded to full Thursday and should return to the lineup Sunday against the Rams after missing last week's loss to the Texans.
