Hamilton (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Hamilton's chances to play in Sunday's affair seem to be getting slimmer, as he went from logging a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday. The second-year pro has been a swiss-army-knife for Baltimore, and he's a large part of why the defense is allowing the least points per game (16.3) of any team in the NFL. If Hamilton is unable to suit up in Week 17, expect Daryl Worley to get the nod at strong safety.