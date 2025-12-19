Hamilton (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Hamilton was a new addition to Friday's injury report with an ankle injury. The safety was only able to log a limited session for the last practice of Week 16, and his status for Sunday's primetime bout with the Patriots is in question. The ability to practice in any capacity means the starter will likely be able to play in what is a key game for the Ravens' playoff chances, but if he is unable to go, Ar'Darius Washington will likely start the game at strong safety.