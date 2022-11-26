Hamilton (knee) is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Jaguars.
Hamilton was forced out with a knee injury during Baltimore's Week 11 win over Carolina, leaving him sidelined in each practice ahead of this contest against Jacksonville. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, it appears that the rookie could miss his first game of the season. Hamilton recorded 29 tackles, one sack and two passes defended while playing 257 of his 445 snaps on defense this year, and his absence would leave the Ravens short-handed behind starting safeties Chuck Clark and Geno Stone.