Hamilton (groin) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Ravens' defense will be depleted for Sunday's game with Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Roquan Smith (hamstring) all ruled out. Even with the questionable tag, Hamilton is leaning more towards the doubtful side of things given that he wasn't able to practice Thursday and Friday, though his official status may not be known until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Reuben Lowery and Sanoussi Kane have seen limited playing time on defense this season, but both would be candidates to start at safety alongside Malaki Starks if Hamilton is unable to play.