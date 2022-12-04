site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Ready to go Sunday
Hamilton (knee) is active Sunday against the Broncos.
Hamilton closed out the week with a full practice, but he was still considered questionable coming into the day. He should provide depth at safety for Baltimore.
