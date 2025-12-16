Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Registers eight stops Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton tallied eight tackles (three solo) Sunday in a 24-0 win against Cincinnati.
Hamilton tied with two other players for the third-most tackles on Baltimore. He's posted at least seven tackles in four of his past five games. Hamilton has recorded a total of 87 stops, including 1.0 sacks, and seven defensed passes over 13 contests this season.
