Hamilton tallied eight tackles (three solo) Sunday in a 24-0 win against Cincinnati.

Hamilton tied with two other players for the third-most tackles on Baltimore. He's posted at least seven tackles in four of his past five games. Hamilton has recorded a total of 87 stops, including 1.0 sacks, and seven defensed passes over 13 contests this season.

