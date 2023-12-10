Hamilton (knee) has been ruled out the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Hamilton departed earlier in the game due to a knee issue before returning late in the first half. While it appears he was able to play through the injury to start the second half, the 2022 first-round pick's day will come to an end with seven tackles. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday, Dec. 17 versus the Jaguars. Meanwhile, Arthur Maulet should step in at nickel back for the remainder of the game against the Rams.