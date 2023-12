Hamilton recorded seven tackles (six solo) while also deflecting a pass in Sunday's 23-7 win over Jacksonville.

Hamilton was able to play all 61 of the defensive snaps in Week 15 after suffering a knee injury the week prior, securing seven takedowns for the second game in a row. The safety is now up to 76 tackles, including three sacks, while deflecting 10 passes, intercepting another and forcing a fumble over the first 14 contests of his sophomore campaign with the Ravens.