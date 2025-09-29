Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Stays busy with eight stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton logged eight tackles (three solo) during the Ravens' 37-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Hamilton led the Ravens in tackles for a second consecutive week and played every single defensive snap for the first time this season. The Ravens are dealing with several injuries on defense, including to corners Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Nate Wiggins (elbow), so Hamilton will have to take an even more prominent role in Baltimore's Week 5 tilt against Houston on Sunday.
More News
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Leads Ravens with nine stops Monday•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Logs five stops vs. Cleveland•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Nine takedowns in loss•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Agrees to blockbuster extension•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Returns to practice•
-
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Absent from practice•