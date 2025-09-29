Hamilton logged eight tackles (three solo) during the Ravens' 37-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Hamilton led the Ravens in tackles for a second consecutive week and played every single defensive snap for the first time this season. The Ravens are dealing with several injuries on defense, including to corners Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Nate Wiggins (elbow), so Hamilton will have to take an even more prominent role in Baltimore's Week 5 tilt against Houston on Sunday.