Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Tallies four tackles Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton posted four tackles (two solo) during the Ravens' 41-24 win over the Packers on Saturday.
Hamilton finished Saturday's game tied for the third-most tackles on the Ravens behind Nate Wiggins (seven) and Dre'Mont Jones (six). Hamilton has been held to five stops or less in three of his last four games, and since the Ravens' Week 7 bye he has accumulated 61 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six pass defenses and one forced fumble across 10 games.
