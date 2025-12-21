Hamilton, who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 16 game versus New England due to an ankle injury, is "more likely to play than not," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hamilton appears to have hurt his ankle during practice, as he wasn't on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday before popping up as a limited participant Friday. He was subsequently deemed questionable to play Sunday, though it sounds like he'll be able to take the field. With that said, Rapoport notes that Hamilton's status "is not yet settled" and suggests that the safety will test out the ankle during pregame workouts, so his status probably won't be certain until the Ravens release their list of inactives approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.