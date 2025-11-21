Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Upgrades to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton (shoulder/groin) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
The Ravens are listing Hamilton with both a shoulder and groin issue, and the pair of problems caused him to sit out practice Wednesday. The talented safety's ability to practice in a limited fashion Thursday provides hope that he'll be able to suit up against the Jets on Sunday. However, Friday's final injury report will indicate if Hamilton heads into the weekend with an injury designation.
