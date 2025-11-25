Hamilton (ankle) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough practice, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hamilton tweaked his ankle during the Ravens' 23-10 win over the Jets on Sunday, but head coach John Harbaugh relayed Monday that Hamilton will "have a chance" to be available for Thursday's AFC North tilt against the Bengals, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Hamilton will have two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Thanksgiving Day.