Ravens' Kyle Van Noy: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Noy (hamstring) is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The linebacker recorded one solo tackle before exiting in the second quarter. Tavius Robinson and Mike Green are the next men up at outside linebacker.
