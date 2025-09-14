Van Noy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns due to an ankle injury, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Van Noy appeared to suffer the injury early in the second quarter, and he has gone to the sidelines to undergo further tests to determine the severity of the issue. Tavius Robinson and rookie second-rounder Mike Green should see their defensive snap counts increase for as long as Van Noy is out of the game.