Van Noy (groin), who is listed as questionable for Thursday night's contest, is expected to be a game-time decision, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old linebacker seems to be trending in the right direction to play Thursday night, as he's gone from limited participation at Tuesday's practice to a full go Wednesday. Van Noy has been an integral part of the Ravens' defense thus far, recording five sacks in seven appearances. If he's unable to suit up Thursday night, Tavius Robinson will likely see increased snaps as a rotational outside linebacker.