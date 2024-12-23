Van Noy recorded five total tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers.

Van Noy got after the quarterback in Saturday's win, logging 1.5 sacks to bring his season total up to 10.5, a career-best in his 11th season in the NFL. The veteran pass rusher has impressed over 14 games with Baltimore this year, also recording 34 total tackles, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Van Noy leads the Ravens' defense in sacks through 16 weeks and is expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses as the season progresses.