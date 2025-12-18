Van Noy (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Van Noy upgraded to a limited participant Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with a new quadriceps injury. The linebacker likely sustained the injury in last Sunday's 24-0 shutout win over the Bengals, where he notched an interception that was lateraled for a touchdown. The starter will have one more opportunity to upgrade his participation level yet again and potentially dodge an injury designation for Sunday's primetime matchup with the Patriots.