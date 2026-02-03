Van Noy recorded 20 total tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four passes defensed, including one interception, across 15 games in 2025.

The 34-year-old edge rusher logged just 488 defensive snaps and totaled 2.0 sacks over 15 appearances this season, marking his lowest output since his 2016 campaign with the Patriots. Van Noy struggled getting after the quarterback but impressed in coverage, recording the sixth-most passes defensed on the Ravens. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the veteran defender could draw interest team in need of edge-rush depth in 2026.